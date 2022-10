TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator.

Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay.

This is a scam call. Real sheriff’s deputies will never demand payment over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up immediately.