TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam caller impersonating law enforcement.

Authorities say the caller is impersonating deputies and other officers, demanding money from citizens and business over the phone.

A press release says the caller is, “telling them if they do not pay that they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or missing jury duty or similar threat.”

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies will not solicit payment via phone and these types of calls are always fraudulent.