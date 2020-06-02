Teen dead in Colorado City: 2 arrested for tampering with corpse, 1 arrested previously assaulting victim

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a teen found dead in Colorado City – two for allegedly tampering with her corpse and one for a previous assault.

Kenneth Ray Green and Amanda Harkins have been charged with Tampering with Evidence – Human Corpse in connection to the death of Haley Martinez, 16, who was found dead of a possible drug overdose at a home on the 1200 block of College Street the morning of May 26.

A third person of interest in the investigation into Martinez’s death – Nick Rodriguez – was arrested for an assault against her on May 23.

Additional charges could be issued to these individuals or other persons of interest after a cause of death, which is pending an autopsy and a sexual assault examination, is determined.

