Teen girl arrested for shooting at Abilene apartment complex

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen girl has been arrested for a shooting at an Abilene apartment complex earlier this week.

Arianna Ornelas, 19, was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault after a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in Big Spring Thursday. She was then transferred to Taylor County, where she was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

A press release says Ornelas is accused of firing shots from a vehicle at a 19-year-old male victim who was standing outside an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Curry Lane Tuesday night.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is recovering from his injuries and previously stated he did not wish to pursue any charges.

Investigators are still working to uncover the motive behind this shooting.

