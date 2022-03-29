ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One teen was killed and another is in critical condition after shooting in south Abilene overnight.

Police say a 19-year-old male died at the hospital after he and a 16-year-old male were shot at home on the 400 block of S La Salle Drive just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers were called to the home around 12:45 a.m. after homeowners reported hearing several gunshots, and when they arrived on scene, they found both victims were shot outside the home.

The surviving, 16-year-old victim is currently in critical condtion.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect or suspects, who fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.