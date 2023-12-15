RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Tejano singer has been sentenced for an intoxication manslaughter crash that killed a 7-year-old and 2 others in Winters in June 2021.

Francisco Javier Galvan Trevino pleaded guilty to three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and two counts of Intoxication Assault Thursday in connection to the fiery crash on State Highway 153 west of Winters. He received a 15-year prison sentence for the crime.

A press release states 7-year-old Adalynn R. Muniz, 20-year-old Marisa B. Ramos, and 46-year-old Cissy L. Ramos, all of Plainview, were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other children were critically injured in the crash.

Investigators say Trevino, who sustained serious injuries, tried to pass several vehicles on the highway, causing the crash.

Tejanonation.net says Galvan is, “an award-winning singer, songwriter and founding member of the internationally acclaimed group Fama.”

Trevino was booked into the Taylor County Jail following his guilty plea.