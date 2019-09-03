Texas 5-year-old’s decaying body found in closet

HOUSTON (KETK) – In a disturbing story out of Houston, police say a mother hid the body of her 5-year-old child in a closet for nearly a week, according to a CNN report.
They were called after family members came to the house to search for the little girl. When they arrived, investigators asked about an odor, which the mother confessed was from the child’s body.
The mom confessed to investigators that the girl had died back on August 27 from ingesting chemicals.
The investigation is still considered active.
