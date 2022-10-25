FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas ‘Clear Alert’ for a missing Falfurrias man continued into the third day Tuesday.

Noel Garza

Noel Garza, 56, was last seen Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice St. in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Sunday.

Authorities say Garza was last seen “wearing a cowboy hat with a maroon western style shirt and blue jeans.” He has brown eyes, black hair, weighs about 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 4-inches tall.

A ‘Clear Alert’ is issued for missing adults who are believed to be in imminent danger or that their “disappearance is involuntary,” officials said.

To provide information about this case, call the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department at (361) 325-3695.