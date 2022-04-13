SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a Texas man for a 3rd-degree felony, after beating a small dog to death.

On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers.

BCSO shared photos of Rugers in a social media post.

Uriegas told authorities during the investigation that he was angry that Rugers had peed on him when he threw the puppy into the kennel.

The 22-year-old man claimed that he then attempted to help the dog when he realized the dog had died, according to BCSO.

During the investigation, a necropsy was performed.

The necropsy reported that there was “blunt force trauma to 5 different areas of Ruger’s body,” stated the release.

On April 11, BCSO deputies issued a warrant for Michael Uriegas’ arrest. He was arrested shortly after.

Uriegas has been charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Torture/Kill, a 3rd-degree felony.