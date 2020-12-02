Texas Rangers assisting with homicide investigation in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Rangers are assisting with a homicide investigation in Comanche County.

Comanche County Sheriff Chris Pounds confirmed the homicide incident took place at the Foley’s Addition near Lake Proctor around 2:00 a.m. December 2.

Investigators have determined the victim and the suspect, who have not been publicly identified, were in a domestic relationship.

“The Sheriff’s Office is not currently searching for any suspect and do not believe there is further danger to the public,” according to a press release.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested in connection to this crime. KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Texas Rangers are assisting with this investigation.

