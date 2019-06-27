Texas Rangers investigating suspicious death in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Rangers are investigating a suspicious death in Eastland County.

A body was found during a welfare check at a home north of Eastland around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The deputy who arrived on scene described the find as, “an unattended death with suspicious circumstances,” a press release states.

No further information about the suspicious circumstances has been disclosed.

The body has been sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional details are released.