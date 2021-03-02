Texas Rangers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

(KTAB/KRBC) – A Capital Murder suspect accused of breaking into a man’s home, killing him, then stealing his truck is on the run in Texas and could be ‘armed and dangerous’.

Brett Aaron Lippert, 37, could still be driving the victim’s vehicle – a 2002 White GMC Sierra pickup with license plate number MPC-9810.

Lippert stole it from Justin Williams, 49, after shooting him during a break-in at his home in Graham, Texas, Sunday morning.

Family members told KFDX Williams was asleep in his living room recliner when fatal shot was fired.

Texas Rangers have now launched a statewide search for Lippert, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 or local authorities immediately.