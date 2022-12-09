BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Crime is a fact of life for any area, and the Big Country is no exception. As part of BCH’s 2022 year-end series, here are the 10 crime stories that got the most online attention this year.

As according to the 2017 to 2021 Crime Statistics from the Abilene Police Department, violent crimes rose by about 15% from 2020 to 2021. From there, property crimes declined by about 5%, and other uniform crimes also decreased by just shy of 3%.

2021 to 2022 crime reports have not yet been updated.

10.

A suspect was killed by officers after a woman was heard screaming for help at an Abilene motel early Monday morning.

Working our way up from the bottom, number 10 on the Big Country’s top 10 crime stories of 2022 belongs to the report of an Abilene Police Department (APD) officer killing a suspect at a local motel in June.

It was reported that a woman called 9-1-1 and when officers arrived, they could hear her screaming for help. Later on, 51-year-old Abilene man, Kevin Greene was killed.

9.

An employee working an event in Shackleford County reported that two men came up and attacked her at the property she was staying at in August.

She was hospitalized after an injury to her head and being sexually assaulted, according to sheriffs and was released from the hospital in stable condition.

8.

Former principal for Bonham Elementary school in Abilene, Kyle Wiskow, was arrested in April. He was accused of stealing medication from the school’s nurse’s office.

Allegations began in the winter, after eyebrows were raised by district staff. Wiskow resigned at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

7.

Hai Zhuang, owner of Fun Noodle Bar in Abilene, is accused of human trafficking for forcing an undocumented immigrant to work for free.

The owner of a popular Abilene restaurant, Hai Zhuang of Fun Noodle Bar, was arrested in November under human trafficking charges.

Court documents said an undocumented immigrant reported, back in Februrary, that they and 12 others were taken to work at Fun Noodle Bar in early 2021. The victim then reported that they were forced to work 10-12 hour days without so much as a bathroom break, and was often not given food.

Zhuang was held in the Taylor County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

6.

KTAB/KRBC: Death investigation at Abilene La Quinta Inn & Suites, Feb, 2022

An Abilene man was found shot to death at an Abilene La Quinta Inn & Suites in late February. A woman was also found in the hotel room with a gunshot wound.

5.

Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez have been arrested for Injury to a Child in connection to a malnourished 10-year-old.

Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez, an Abilene couple, was arrested in April for injury to a child who was malnourished with 0% body fat. Child Protective Services had been investigating this couple since January of 2021 and were in the process of trying to gain custody of the child’s brother as well.

Both Ortiz and Sanchez were released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

4.

Four Abilene teens were involved in a crime spree that ended when a stolen Audi crashed at Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Boulevard. One teen died, and the 13-year-old driver has been charged with murder.

A group of four teenagers, ages 13 to 15, stole a car in June and went on a joyride through Abilene. The car, being driven by a 13-year-old, crashed the car. A 13-year-old passeger was killed, and the two other boys – aged 14 and 15 – were hurt.

The 13-year-old driver was charged with murder, among others, by APD.

3.

Miguel Carrillo has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to a stabbing and assault at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church’s Cinco de Mayo event in Abilene Saturday night.

In a Cinco de Mayo celebration gone wrong at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church in Abilene, 19-year-old Miguel Carrillo was charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

While at the outdoor celebration in early May, Carrillo allegedly stabbed multiple victims, sending them to the hospital.

Carrillo’s bond with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office totaled to more than half-a-million dollars.

2.

Callahan County Sheriff’s Office investigators have released a driver’s license photo and previous mugshot of shooting suspect Montel McKinley, who is considered armed and dangerous.

In July, an armed and dangerous suspect was at large in Callahan County, agter a shooting took place.

Montel McKinley was later found, barricading himself in a home. He was coerced out of the house by an Abilene SWAT team.

McKinley was said to have shot a man four times.

1.

Five Abilene correctional officers accused of using ‘excessive force’. From left to right: Daniel Pfister, Hunter Burkhalter, Seth Petty, Tyler Seedig, and Franck Moundanga-Nzamba

Lastly, the number one most read crime article:

Out of Jones County in May 2021, five Abilene correctional officers were accused of using excessive force with inmates, and were arrested in late January 2022.

The five COs arrested were as follows: Daniel Pfister, Frank Moundanga-Nzamba, Seth Petty, Tyler Seedig, and Hunter Burkhalter.

