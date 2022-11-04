ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene.

Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a conversation between the Immigrant in question and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“You never think that something like that would be happening in Abilene,” said Former Noodle Bar customer Thomas Jowers.

The abuse, captivity, and neglect spelled out in this case may be shocking, but Stephanie Andrade-Rocha of Beyond Trafficking says it happens much more often and much closer to us daily than we may want to accept.

“This is something that happens daily here in Abilene…this actually just makes people realize it could be any restaurant I go into, any nail salon, any massage parlor,” Andrade-Rocha said.

Though that’s not to say it’s a crime only relegated to the Asian community. Rocha says the crime is very hard to prove, much less get an arrest out of, so the actual prevalence is unknown.

“For whatever reason, that’s what is being brought to light right now, but it is in every community. There is no biases when it comes to human trafficking,” said Andrade-Rocha.

The immigrant was able to escape thanks to help from a yet unnamed third party. Rocha says their willingness to stand up and speak out should be commended.

“This is absolutely a courageous act. We work with survivors on a daily basis, and we know how hard it is for them to come forward their traffickers may come after them, their family may be threatened… My hat’s off to him for sure and I just pray he’s on a path to freedom,” Andrade-Rocha said.

And because evidence is so difficult to prove, she says the arrest leaves little doubt in her mind that a mistake has been made.

“That tells me that the investigators have without a doubt figured out that this is exactly what this is – it’s human trafficking,” said Andrade-Rocha.

She hopes this will act as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant for the signs of human trafficking, which include lack of access to personal identification and restricted or no ability to leave a certain place. Any signs or suspicion she says should be reported to the 24-hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888)373-7888.

“If you are wrong then they’re going to investigate it – and so be it, but if you are right and you didn’t turn it in – we would have missed it,” said Andrade-Rocha.