Update: 4th arrested, 1 wanted in connection to murder of teen girl at Taylor County party last year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four suspects are now behind bars and one is still wanted in connection to the murder of a teen girl killed at a large party in Taylor County last year.

George Girard Johnson, Jr. has been arrested for Murder and his mother, Stephanie Avalos, and two other suspects, Kimberly Renee Limas and Ramon Aguirres, Jr. are in custody for Tampering with Evidence. Yahayra “Heidi” Guiterrez is still at large and wanted for Tampering with Evidence.

All five charges have been issued in connection to the death of Megan Kirkland, 19.

Kirkland was shot and killed at a party on the 2500 block of Fulweiler Road in August. Around 120 attendees were present at the time of her death.

George Girard Johnson, Jr. was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents reveal investigators talked to dozens of witnesses from the party, learning that Johnson was pushed down to the ground at one point, and when he got up, he fired shots into the crowd, hitting Kirkland with one of the bullets.

Once the investigation turned toward Johnson, detectives found pictures of him with a gun on social media taken “very near” the date of the murder. A text message conversation was also uncovered, where Johnson, Guiterrez, and Limas, were talking about how the media was naming the wrong suspect for Kirkland’s murder and that they needed to get their stories straight so they weren’t implicated in the homicide.

Kimberly Renee Limas, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence Wednesday afternoon

The trio then went to Johnson’s mother – Avalos – and came up with a plan to get rid of the clothing he was wearing during the crime.

Stephanie Avalos, also known as Stephanie Maldonado, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence Wednesday afternoon.

Avalos arranged for Aguirres to burn the clothing, but when police went to his home and found the fire pit Avalos described, Aguirres said he was present but it was Avalos who did the burning, the documents state.

Ramon Aguirres, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence Wednesday afternoon

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Merkel Police Department, the Tye Police Department, and the Abilene Police Department are all involved in the investigation.

Numerous items of evidence have been seized.

