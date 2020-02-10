Three suspects accused of stealing information to cash forged checks arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects accused of stealing identifying information to cash forged checks were arrested in Abilene.

Brent Falcon, 35, Clarence Tate, 26, and Rayana Tate, 23, all from Georgia, were arrested at a south Abilene business after trying to cash a forged check.

During a search of their vehicle, officers found, “multiple pieces of identifying information from several victims including mail from multiple states, property which was discovered to have been stolen from a burglary in another state, marijuana and other drugs,” according to a press release.

All three suspects have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, and Possession of Marijuana.

They remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $26,000 each.

