NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects have been detained after an armed robbery at a game room in Sweetwater Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at Diamond Knights game room on the 500 block of Avenger Field Road just after 8:00 a.m.

Nolan County Sheriff David Warren confirmed the suspects, who were armed with a semi-automatic handgun, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the location then fled in a vehicle.

Law enforcement put out a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert for this vehicle after the robbery, and the suspects were located at another game room in Sweetwater around 9:20 a.m.

It’s unknown if they were attempting to target this location as well.

Investigators say they don’t believe any additional suspects are at large, and there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

No further information, including the suspects’ identities, has been released.