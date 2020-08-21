Three teens arrested for multiple burglaries in Abilene area

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in the Abilene area.

These individuals are facing the following charges for the crimes:

15-year-old male – Deadly Conduct and Theft of a Firearm

– Deadly Conduct and Theft of a Firearm 16-year-old male – Theft of a Firearm

– Theft of a Firearm Michael Don Cody, 17 – Theft of a Firearm

All three suspects were taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into burglaries in the Potosi and Abilene areas, as well a other counties.

Additional charges could be issued as the investigation continues.

