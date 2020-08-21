Three teens arrested for multiple burglaries in Abilene area

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BURGLARY OTS_1441298934111.JPEG

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in the Abilene area.

These individuals are facing the following charges for the crimes:

  • 15-year-old male – Deadly Conduct and Theft of a Firearm
  • 16-year-old male – Theft of a Firearm
  • Michael Don Cody, 17 – Theft of a Firearm

All three suspects were taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into burglaries in the Potosi and Abilene areas, as well a other counties.

Additional charges could be issued as the investigation continues.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News