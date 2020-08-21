TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in the Abilene area.
These individuals are facing the following charges for the crimes:
- 15-year-old male – Deadly Conduct and Theft of a Firearm
- 16-year-old male – Theft of a Firearm
- Michael Don Cody, 17 – Theft of a Firearm
All three suspects were taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into burglaries in the Potosi and Abilene areas, as well a other counties.
Additional charges could be issued as the investigation continues.
Latest Posts:
- Mailboxes and sorting equipment won’t be restored before election, postmaster general testifies
- El Depto. del condado Taylor busca a personas que se encontraban en una fiesta donde una joven fue asesinada
- Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’ after Trump praises it
- Kanye West booted off ballot in Wisconsin, Ohio and Illinois
- Three teens arrested for multiple burglaries in Abilene area