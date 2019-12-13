Three teens re-arrested after escaping Brown County detention facility

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three teens have been re-arrested after escaping from a detention facility in Brown County.

The teens escaped shortly after noon. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials state, “after an approximate two and half hour search, the three inmates were located approximately three miles from the facility. “

They were found on CR 235.

Two of the inmates are now in custody at the Brown County Juvenile Facility, and the third, who is 17, is in the Brown County Jail.

All three have been charged with Escape from a Detention/Correctional Facility.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: