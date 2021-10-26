Timeline of Events: Abilene man accused of crime spree involving shooting, homicide, body dump, and SWAT team

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents outline a possible crime spree involving an Abilene man accused of killing his roommate, shooting his neighbor, and causing a SWAT situation while his cousin allegedly helped him dispose of a body all in the same 24-hour time frame.

Seth Adam Blake has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the series of events that took place October 14 and October 15, and his cousin, Caleb Fears, has been charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

Caleb Fears is charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence in connection to the death of Adrian Vizzera.

A series of search and arrest warrants obtained by KTAB and KRBC outline the alleged events, which led to Blake’s neighbor being shot and the body of his roommate, Adrian Vizzera, being found on the side of the road.

Investigators believe Vizzera was killed sometime after the afternoon hours on October 14. Court documents state surveillance video from a residence near Blake’s home on the 600 block of Sycamore Street shows Fears, Blake, and Vizzera hanging out after that time.

Around 8:00 p.m. October 14, Blake is accused of shooting his across the street neighbor, whose injuries were not discovered until a friend went to check on him around 9:30 a.m. the next morning.

Vizzera’s body was found near the Abilene Brush Center on Schaffner Road around 5:35 a.m. October 15, several hours before Blake’s neighbor was found shot.

After the neighbor was finally found, he told police Blake had come to his home the night of October 14, and when the neighbor opened his door, Blake started “stating that this was his neighborhood” then opened fire, hitting the neighbor in his chest multiple times.

The neighbor told police Blake ran into his home across Sycamore Street after the shooting, prompting an hours-long SWAT situation that ended when officers were unable to find Blake inside.

Blake was publicly identified as a the suspect in the SWAT situation and shooting later that night then arrested at an Abilene motel without incident the next day.

He was considered a person of interest in Vizzera’s homicide October 18 and October 25, both he and Fears were arrested.

Witnesses report Blake was acting violent and erratic the night of October 14, saying he may have hurt two people, according to the documents, which state “in surveillance video. . . [from a neighboring residence], Blake can be heard stating that he killed two people.”

A truck confirmed to be driven by Fears at the time Vizzera’s body was likely disposed was seen on video at Blake’s residence. The documents state it was also traced to the scene where the body was disposed by GPS and was captured on video from a semi-truck at the dump site.

Fears was also caught on camera washing the truck the day after Vizzera was killed, but the documents state blood was visible on the truck bed when it was located outside the motel where Blake was arrested.

Investigators have already seized several items of evidence related to Vizzera’s homicide and the shooting of Blake’s neighbor, including two pairs of shoes with potential blood, lots of swabs of blood, photographs, DNA swab, electronic evidence, and more.

Vizzera’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but the documents sate a medical examiner found “ligature marks on his neck” and an injury on skull which could have been caused by blunt object like a firearm.

The documents did not reveal Fears’ alleged involvement in the actual homicide, but did claim, “Fears is suspected to have at a minimum aided in the transporting the homicide victim in the truck to the scene that the deceased was located.”

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to provide updates on this crime as additional information is released.