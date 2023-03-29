ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released a timeline of events explaining a violent crime spree that led to the arrest of an Abilene man.

The crime spree happened Monday night between the hours of 9:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

First, suspect Ateh Boma is accused of shooting a man at a home on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street around 9:51 p.m. Police say the victim noticed an unknown, armed man, later identified as Boma, on his porch. He went inside to get his firearm and when he returned, Boma was by his front door. The two men then fired shots at each other, and the victim was hit multiple times.

A press release states Boma then then stole a truck from a victim on the 1100 block of S 15th Street around 9:56 p.m. This victim said he brandished a firearm.

Nearly a hour later, around 10:50 p.m., police received a third call related to Boma. A victim reported he brandished a firearm and stole another truck. This truck was recovered on Oldham Lane and the first truck was found on S 27th Street.

Officers were able to identify Boma as the suspect, and he was then arrested by members of the Surveillance, Apprehension, and Tactics Team (S.A.T.T.).

Detectives say Boma confessed to all three crimes, and he has been charged with Aggravated Assault and two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

He’s currently being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.



