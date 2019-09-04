Toddler who was allegedly abducted found dead in Pennsylvania park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) — An autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday on the 23-month-old girl who was reportedly abducted in Pennsylvania over the weekend and later found dead, according to CNN.

Nalani Johnson who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 31 was found dead on Tuesday in a Pennsylvania park.

RELATED: Police searching for 23-month-old girl abducted in Pennsylvania

Authorities hope that an autopsy can provide some clues about what happened to the toddler.

“Until we have some more information regarding the cause and manner of death, we really can’t give you much at this point,” Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police in Pittsburgh began searching for Nalani after the child’s father, Paul Johnson, got out of a car driven by a woman named Sharena Nancy, who then sped off with the child still inside.

According to a criminal report, Paul Johnson went to get Nalani out of the backseat when Nancy drove off.

Johnson reported had a “intermittent romantic relationship” with Nancy.

An amber alert was issued and two-and-a-half hours later, Nancy was pulled over by authorities but Nalani was nowhere to be found.

Nancy has been charged with kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child.

Nancy, 25, is being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.