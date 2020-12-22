Trent ISD teacher arrested for child pornography

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Trent ISD teacher has been arrested for child pornography.

William Farrar, 61, was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday.

He’s now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $30,000 bond for Possession of Child Pornography with intent to promote.

The details surrounding the allegations against Farrar have not been disclosed, but KTAB and KRBC have asked DPS for more information.

KTAB and KRBC have also been unable to reach Trent ISD regarding Farrar’s current employment status.

Trent ISD has a teacher by the name of William Farrar listed on their website as teaching 8-12th grade math.

Farrar also claims he is a teacher at Trent ISD on multiple social media sites.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article as additional details on this investigation are released.

