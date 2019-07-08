Trials rescheduled for Abilene father, son accused of killing neighbor over trash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial dates have been rescheduled for an Abilene father and son accused of shooting and killing their neighbor during a fight about trash in the alley.

Michael Miller, 37, was initially set to stand trial for Murder Monday, July 8 but court officials told his court date has been postponed a couple months.

His father, John Miller, 67, has a trial date set in August. His court date has already been rescheduled once before, switching from a plea agreement hearing to a jury trial.

Both men facing trial for the death of Aaron Howard, 37.

Howard’s girlfriend recorded video of the altercation between the Millers and Howard, which showed the men arguing about a box spring in the alleyway outside their home on the 4300 block of Don Juan Street. The altercation quickly escalated to murder.

“When the first shots were fired, Aaron had a bat in his hand and was approximately seven feet from John Miller, who was the closest to him. When Michael Miller discharged his shotgun and John Miller fired the final two rounds from his pistol, Aaron Howard was unarmed,” a press release from the Abilene Police Department reveals.

The press release states the Millers later admitted to the crime, and detectives overseeing the case believes that “it is apparent from the video, combined with the interviews of the Millers, that they were tired of their neighbor, Aaron Howard, acting out and yelling and threatening them verbally.”

