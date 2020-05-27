Two Abilene men accused of committing child sex crimes online

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men are accused of committing child sex crimes online.

Christopher Daniel Watkins (left), 27, and John Dale Woodall, 53, were both arrested after search warrants were executed at their homes Wednesday.

Watkins is facing an Online Solicitation of a Minor charge for allegedly, “contacting a minor over the internet with the intent of sexual gratification,” a press release states.

Electronic evidence was seized from his home on the 1100 block of S. La Salle Street.

Woodall has been charged with Promotion of Child Pornography and Possession of Lewd Visual Depiction of a Minor for allegedly uploading child pornography to the internet.

Numerous items of electronic evidence were seized from his home on the 4600 block of Coachlight Road.

No further information was released.

