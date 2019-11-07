Two Abilene men indicted for child sex crimes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men accused of committing child sex crimes have been indicted.

James Atkins, 38, was indicted Thursday for Indecency with a Child in connection to an incident that happened in April 2018.

Court documents say a child under the age of 14 came forward and told police Atkins, who lived in the same trailer park as her family, sexually abused her on multiple occasions in April and May.

Joseph Castleman, 35, also indicted Thursday, is accused of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Documents filed in his case say he responded to an undercover persona on social media during a sting operation in June and solicited the persona for sex, despite knowing the persona was underage.

Castleman was arrested after showing up to a pre-arranged meeting location with condoms.

These cases are not related to one another.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information on either case is released.

