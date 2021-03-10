Two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in Nolan County, cash reward offered

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities in Nolan County are looking for two wanted suspects who may be armed with firearms.

Ricco Ray Lujan is wanted for Bond Forfeiture and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Cesar Enrique Resendiz is wanted for Bond Forfeiture and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Police say the men are known to hang out together, are likely in Sweetwater, and could be considered armed and dangerous. Do not try to apprehend this suspects.

Instead, anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Nolan County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3 Tips app for smartphones, or by calling (325)235-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and information leading to their arrests could result in a cash reward.