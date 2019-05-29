Two arrested for Brownwood shooting, 17-year-old still hospitalized

Crime

by: Erica Garner

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Two people have been arrested for a shooting in Brownwood that has left a 17-year-old girl hospitalized.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez, 37, and Edgar Galicia, 17, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the shooting, which occurred at a home on the 2600 block of 1st Street Monday night. 

An unnamed 17-year-old female was shot in the leg and was air-lifted to a hospital in Fort Worth, where she is still receiving treatment.

Galicia was shot during the incident as well but only sustained a minor injury to his shoulder. 

Police haven’t released a lot of details on what happened during the shooting but did say investigators believe it followed a dispute over money. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News