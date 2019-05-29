Two arrested for Brownwood shooting, 17-year-old still hospitalized

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people have been arrested for a shooting in Brownwood that has left a 17-year-old girl hospitalized.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez, 37, and Edgar Galicia, 17, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the shooting, which occurred at a home on the 2600 block of 1st Street Monday night.

An unnamed 17-year-old female was shot in the leg and was air-lifted to a hospital in Fort Worth, where she is still receiving treatment.

Galicia was shot during the incident as well but only sustained a minor injury to his shoulder.

Police haven’t released a lot of details on what happened during the shooting but did say investigators believe it followed a dispute over money.