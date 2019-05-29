Crime

Two arrested for Brownwood shooting, 17-year-old still hospitalized

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:30 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Two people have been arrested for a shooting in Brownwood that has left a 17-year-old girl hospitalized.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez, 37, and Edgar Galicia, 17, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the shooting, which occurred at a home on the 2600 block of 1st Street Monday night. 

An unnamed 17-year-old female was shot in the leg and was air-lifted to a hospital in Fort Worth, where she is still receiving treatment.

Galicia was shot during the incident as well but only sustained a minor injury to his shoulder. 

Police haven't released a lot of details on what happened during the shooting but did say investigators believe it followed a dispute over money. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected