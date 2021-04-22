Two arrested for shooting, stabbing at gathering in north Abilene

Robert Sepeda (left) and Roberto Ramierz (right), arrested for a shooting and stabbing on Burger Street in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were arrested for a shooting and stabbing at a gathering in north Abilene last week.

Robert Sepeda and Roberto Ramirez were both taken into custody for Aggravated Assault in connection to the incident that happened at a home on 2100 block of Burger Street April 22.

Police say a disturbance during a gathering at the home escalated to shots being fired.

Only the two men who lived inside the home – males in their 30s – were injured. One was shot and one was stabbed during the disturbance. They are both in serious condition.

No further information was released.

Both Sepeda and Ramierz remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.