Two card skimmers found at Brownwood gas station

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two card skimmers were found at a Brownwood gas station Tuesday.

Police responded to the store on the 1200 block of Austin Avenue around 2:00 p.m. after a service technician found the skimmers.

It’s unknown how many people have been affected or how long the skimmers were in place.

Anyone who has visited this gas station recently is asked to monitor their bank statements for suspicious activity and contact police if they believe they are the victim of fraud.

Latest Posts: