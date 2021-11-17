Two charged in connection to murder of elderly Comanche County man

Misty Woolsey (left) and Ryan Brown (right) have been arrested in connection to a murder in Comanche County.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of an elderly man in Comanche County.

Misty Rene Woolsey, 44, and her son, Ryan Dallas Brown, 22, were apprehended in Deleon Tuesday following a homicide investigation the Comanche Police Department began in September.

Police were called to a home after family members were unable to make contact with Carl Woolsey, 72, for an extended period of time. When officers went to investigate, they determined Woolsey had likely been the victim of foul play.

The Texas Rangers then took over the investigation, when led to the arrest of Misty Woolsey and Brown.

Misty Woolsey has been charged with Murder, Abuse of Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence, and Brown has been charged with Abuse of Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.



Both suspects remain held in the Comanche County Jail as the investigation continues.



No further information was released.