Two children robbed at gunpoint while running lemonade stand

PEORIA, Illinois (KETK/NBC) – Two young boys in Illinois were robbed of their hard-earned cash while they were running a lemonade stand in their yard last week.
In surveilance video provided by neighbors, two males believed to be teenagers approach the stand. One of them displays what looks like a firearm and then quickly snatches the cash box.
There was roughly $30 inside the box. One of the boy’s fathers called the situation “terrifying” but was moved by how the neighbors responded. Some paid $20 for a glass after they heard what happened.
“One guy in particular he came back like a half-hour later and he had all these bags of chips and candy and everything and he’s like hey you can sell this at your stand…and helped set it up, so many people just stopped and said things to the boys like don’t quit, don’t let this discourage you.”Nathan Peterson
Latest Posts:
- Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned
- WANTED: Abilene woman accused of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
- Postponed by pandemic: Only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation during COVID-19
- Watch this bear relax in a hammock as it heals from severe wildfire burns