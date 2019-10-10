Two children test positive for cocaine, Abilene man indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was indicted after two children tested positive for cocaine.

Marquees Haynes, 32, was indicted Thursday on two counts of Endangering a Child in connection to an investigation, which began in February.

Court documents state Haynes, along with two children, ages 1 and 2, were given hair follicle tests as part of the investigation.

All three tests came back positive for cocaine. One child also tested positive for marijuana and Haynes tested positive for marijuana and opiates.

The documents state Haynes admitted to using cocaine then spending time with the children, but he didn’t know why they tested positive.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: