Two injured during shooting in Brownwood, three detained for questioning

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two people were injured and three others were detained following a shooting in Brownwood Monday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two people were injured and three others were detained following a shooting in Brownwood Monday night.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Two people were injured and three others were detained following a shooting in Brownwood Monday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of 1st Street around 8:00 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired, possibly involving a victim.

When they arrived on scene, a press release states a SWAT team cleared the home where the shooting occurred and detained three individuals, ages 15 to 20, but no victims were present.

Two gunshot victims were eventually admitted to the emergency room to receive treatment, and the tree individuals detained at the home remain in police custody for further questioning.

"The Brownwood Police Department greatly appreciates the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Early Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, Texas Rangers, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service," the press release states.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and no further information has been released.