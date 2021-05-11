Suspect arrested for Capital Murder after two officers killed in Concho County

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, charged with two counts of Capital Murder of Peace Officer after two officers were killed in Concho County Monday night.

EDEN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect is behind bars on bonds totaling $4 million for the murder of two law enforcement officers in Concho County Monday night.

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on two counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer Tuesday morning.

Nicholas was involved in a standoff at a building in Eden where he barricaded himself inside following a brief pursuit with law enforcement.

Police say the standoff ended in gunshots, killing two officers and injuring and another victim.

The identifies of the officers and additional victim have not been disclosed at this time.

Bonds totaling $2 million have been set for each of Nicolas’ Capital Murder charges.

No further information is available at this time but the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates throughout the day.