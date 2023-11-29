ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects accused of taking part of a “car hopping” spree by targeting several areas in Abilene for vehicle burglaries have been arrested.

Nicholas Foreman was taken into custody for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Billy Beaver was taken into custody for Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of Cocaine in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state two victims reported items were stolen during their vehicles.

A shooting investigation where Foreman was identified as the suspect also connected him to these burglaries, according to the documents.

The documents reveal that when Foreman was pulled over in a vehicle so he could be arrested on an unrelated warrant, officers found the driver, later identified as Beaver, in possession of a controlled substance.

A subsequent search of Beaver’s vehicle led officers to find the items that had been stolen during the vehicle burglaries.

Beaver told police that he, Foreman, and two other suspects had decided to go “car hopping”, checking areas around Tequilas Night Club, ACU, and apartments off Yeomans Road for unlocked vehicles with items to steal, according to the documents.

Another suspect, who has not been arrested, also admitted to taking part in the burglaries and pawning some of the items.

Foreman remains held in jail on a $15,000 bond and Beaver was released after posting bonds totaling $20,000.