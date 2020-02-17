Two McMurry students stabbed outside Abilene night club

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two McMurry students were stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of an Abilene night club early Sunday morning.

The incident happened outside La Nueva Luna on the 1000 block of S. 2nd Street just after 1:00 a.m.

Police did confirm the stabbing was the result of a fight, and two victims were injured.

Both students were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The students’ identities have not been released, but the university did confirm one is a member of the basketball team.

No arrests have been made, and no further information was released.

