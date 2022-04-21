ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Tye man is accused of sending explicit pictures and messages to a minor on a dating app.

Christopher Bates was arrested in Taylor County Wednesday on two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor in connection to an investigation that began in September of 2020.

Court documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified APD that Bates was sending the explicit messages and pictures to a minor female on the dating app MeetMe.

Investigators reviewed the messages between Bates and the minor and learned that when he asked her if she was 18, the documents state she replied, “I’m 16 gonna be 17. Please don’t report me. I’ll do anything” then Bates responded, “don’t tell on me that I wanna do a minor.”

Documents show the conversation remained explicit after that and Bates sent additional sexually explicit pictures.

NMEC was able to trace the IP address Bates used to send the pictures to a computer in Abilene.

Bates remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000.