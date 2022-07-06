Derrall Riddle is accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Tye man is accused of sexually abusing a young child for years.

Derrall Riddle was arrested on a Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous charge Tuesday in connection to the alleged assault, which took place beginning in 2015.

Court documents state a woman came forward to police in April 2021 after learning Riddle had sexually abused her daughter years ago.

When she was interviewed by detectives, the documents state the child said Riddle sexually abused her while she was staying with a family member in Abilene when she was 5 or 6 years old and that he “told her not to tell her mother.”

She then described multiple incidents of sexual assault, saying these activities occurred several times over a span of two years.

Riddle is currently being held in jail on a $150,000 bond.