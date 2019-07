ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Three Abilene suspects were arrested for child pornography charges Friday, bringing the total to six charged in just the past 3 days.

Emmanuel Teijeiro, 43, John Lester, 31, and Aerial Jaggard, 26, were all taken into custody when a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 1200 block of Yeoman's Street.