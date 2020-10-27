U.S. Marshals arrest Kentucky murder suspect in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Kentucky murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Abilene.

Anthony Manning, 24, was arrested at a home on Westmoreland Street Monday afternoon and is now being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond for a Fugitive of Justice charge.

WZTV News reports that Manning is accused of complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in connection to a crime that happened in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

A second suspect in the case Larayna Manning, was previously arrested on the same charges.

Both the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in Anthony Manning’s arrest.

Latest Posts: