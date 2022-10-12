Fernando Corona-Trejo has been charged with a child sex crime in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An undocumented immigrant has been arrested for a child sex crime in Abilene.

Fernando Corona-Trejo was taken into custody Tuesday morning for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Corona-Trejo’s arrest report reveals a child under the age of 14 made an outcry that he sexually abused her.

During a subsequent interview with police, Corona-Trejo did admit the allegations were correct, according to the report.

Detectives also learned Corona-Trejo is an undocumented immigrant.

He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond for the child sex crime and no bond for a federal immigration hold.