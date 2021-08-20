UPDATE: 1 of 2 suspects accused of robbing man at Abilene car wash arrested

Jayson Cruse is one of two suspects accused of robbing a man at an Abilene car was August 12.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have arrested one of two suspects accused of robbing a man at an Abilene car wash earlier this month.

Jayson Cruse was taken into custody Thursday for Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at Super Suds on Hwy 277 the early morning hours of August 12.

An arrest report states Cruse was interviewed in reference to the crime and admitted to robbing the victim of several hundred dollars.

Cruse and a second suspect, who has not been identified, were caught on camera committing the robbery.

No further information has been released.