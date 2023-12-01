ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects accused of using toy guns to rob a Sweetwater game room of up to $10,000 earlier this week have been arrested.

Efren Joseph DeLeon, 41, and Amy Cabrera Rodriquez, 52, both of Sweetwater, were each taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at Diamond Knights Game Room on the 500 block of Avenger Field Road just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nolan County Sheriff David Warren says that a suspect, later identified as DeLeon, went into the game room wearing a dark hoodie, large sunglasses, and a disease prevention mask then produced what appeared to be a handgun, getting as much as $10 thousand in cash before fleeing the scene.

Sheriff Warren says he was able to escape with the help of Rodriquez, who was his get-away driver. A witness was able to describe the vehicle she was driving, and it was located at another game room in Sweetwater soon after the robbery.

This game room had not yet been targeted with any crimes.

Once both suspects were located, detained for questioning, and a search warrant was executed, Sheriff Warren says they were able to find nearly $4 thousand at DeLeon’s home as well as clothing he allegedly wore during the robbery.

Investigators also found two plastic toy guns that were realistic in appearance, and they believe one of these was the weapon displayed during the robbery.

“The investigation is ongoing and hopefully more of the establishment’s cash can be recovered. We also want to acknowledge the quick response and assistance of officers with the Sweetwater Police Department and local Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. This was a perfect example of area law enforcement agencies working together,” said Sheriff Warren.

Both suspects remain held in the Nolan County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000 each.