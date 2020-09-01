UPDATE: 2nd female connected to sex trafficking incident in Cisco found safe, feds still looking for suspects involved

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second female connected to a sex trafficking incident in Cisco has been found safe, but federal investigators are still looking for the suspects involved.

The Cisco Police Department posted an update to social media Tuesday, saying, “the case as it stands right now is resolved and Cisco Police Department is no longer actively investigating. The matter has been turned over to appropriate authorities who have conducted their investigation and all charges, if any, that can be filed will be accomplished by those agencies.”

Cisco PD began the investigation last week after a woman jumped from an 18-wheeler that was driving down the interstate.

She said she had been kidnapped from El Paso and was going to be used for sex trafficking.

Police say the 18-wheeler is a green truck tractor with a white stripe that’s pulling a white box trailer.

Two Cuban males and a hispanic male are the suspects involved in this crime.

No further information has been released.

