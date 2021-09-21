UPDATE: 5 students accused of sexually assaulting fellow student during ‘possible hazing incident’ at Eula HS

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Investigators say a student was sexually assaulted by five other students during a ‘possible hazing incident’ at Eula High School last week.

Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek says the assault happened a locker room at Eula High School during 8th period, which occurs from 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

School officials notified the Sheriff’s Office as soon as they became aware of the allegations, and a subsequent investigation ensued, where 5 suspects were identified.

These suspects could now be charged with Sexual Assault. Investigators are presenting their case to the Callahan County District Attorney soon.

Read more information about the possible hazing incident in this press release from the Callahan County Sheriff's Office:

