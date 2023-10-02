ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sex trafficking a runaway teen to at least 4 different predators has been arrested.

Juan Ortiz was taken into custody last month on a charge of Trafficking of Child in connection to the incident, and the four accused predators – Derrick Harden, Cristian Gomez, Rony Pineda-Zuniga, and Darlin Zuniga – were all arrested as well for Sexual Assault of a Child. Gomez, Pineda-Zuniga, and Zuniga were also charged with Immigration.

Court documents state Ortiz is accused of picking up a runaway teen in August 2023 and taking her to a motel room on S 1st Street, where he gave her drugs and alcohol.

Ortiz then, according to the documents, solicited multiple male suspects to pay him to have sex with the teen while he filmed it.

At least three of the suspects confessed to the crime.

All five suspects arrested in connection to this case remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000 to more than $300,000.