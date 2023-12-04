ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of shooting his “intimate partner” in the leg has been arrested.

Marquee Aboso was booked into the Taylor County Jail for an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – SBI charge in connection to the shooting incident at a home on Pueblo Drive Sunday night.

Police say that Aboso shot his “intimate partner” in the leg around 6:30 p.m.. She is expected to survive her injuries.

No further information, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting, has been released.

Aboso remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.