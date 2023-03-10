ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of using his mother’s car in a drive-by shooting that injured a 20-year-old last month has been arrested.

Elias Medina was taken into custody Thursday for Deadly Conduct in connection to the shooting, which happened at a home on the 700 block of Forrest Avenue the early morning hours of February 22.

Court documents state twenty-four shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, and although several people were inside the home, the 20-year-old victim was the only one hit, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

When detectives interviewed witnesses, the documents state they learned Medina had been at the home an hour before the shooting and was involved in physical altercation, which caused him to get kicked out of the home. He left the scene in his mother’s vehicle.

During a subsequent interview with detectives, the documents state Medina admitted to coming back to the house and using his mother’s vehicle to commit the drive-by shooting.

The documents also reveal video surveillance and evidence corroborates claims that Medina was the shooter.

Medina now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

No further information has been released.